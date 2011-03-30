Bruins Fans Help Wayland High School Student Oliver Levin Score a Prom Date (Video)

Time was running out for Oliver Levin, 16, to secure his perfect prom date at Wayland High School in Massachusetts. Levin's eyes were set on this "wicked chill girl," Sarah, from his journalism class, but how to ask?

"I knew I wanted to ask this girl. She was, you know, awesome. She's really pretty. She's really cool. She's wicked chill, nice person to talk to, and I wanted to get to know her better," he told Puck Daddy's Greg Wyshynski.

"I'm a firm believer in that if you're going to do something, do it right. If you're going to commit yourself to something like this, why not make it excellent instead of just something good?"

Oliver, who managed to score tickets to Thursday's Bruins-Habs game at the TD Garden, brought a Flip cam and idea to the balcony.

As the Bruins routed the Canadiens by a touchdown, Levin attempted to convince an entire section of Bruins faithful to shout, "Hey, Sarah, will you go to prom with me?" But it became clear early on that that wasn't going to be in the cards.

Levin wasn't put off though, as he still created one of the best prom proposals ever filmed at the Garden (prove me wrong), with the help of some quintessential Bs fans, of course.

Oh, and, if you're wondering, she said yes.