For the first time in his career on Saturday night, Bruins defenseman Tomas Kaberle skated in an NHL game in Toronto wearing something other than a Maple Leafs sweater. It turned out to be a night he'll likely soon want to forget.

Kaberle and the Bruins were dominated by the upstart Leafs from start to finish, en route to a 5-2 loss at the Air Canada Centre.

