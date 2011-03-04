NFL Mock Draft V Sees Defensive End Da’Quan Bowers Taking Over Panthers No. 1 Pick

Cam Newton's stock has fluctuated, Ryan Mallett's has gone in the tank and the top-two defensive players in the draft left the combine with some questions about their physical standing. The draft is eight weeks away, and no one is close to set in stone at the top of the board.

With the chaos at the combine, there have been major changes at the top of the mock draft, and there's a new No. 1 for the first time.

Let's open up Mock Draft V, the fifth edition of 13 mock drafts that will run every Thursday until April 28.

1. Carolina Panthers

2010 Record: 2-14

Needs: Quarterback, defensive tackle, outside linebacker, guard, wide receiver, tight end, defensive end

The Pick: Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers

Previous Pick: Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley

Analysis: Bowers' knee issues have resurfaced, but only because he's healing a little slower than expected, according to reports. It's nothing major, and in the end, it shouldn't scare away teams from drafting him.

2. Denver Broncos

2010 Record: 4-12

Needs: Defensive end, cornerback, safety, outside linebacker

The Pick: Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus

Previous Pick: Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers

Analysis: Dareus is a heck of a player, and his size makes him a more intriguing prospect than Nick Fairley (we'll get to that later). For the time being, Dareus is our top-rated 4-3 defensive tackle.

3. Buffalo Bills

2010 Record: 4-12

Needs: Quarterback, tackle, defensive end, outside linebacker, tight end, cornerback, safety

The Pick: Texas A&M outside linebacker Von Miller

Analysis: Miller seems to be the only top-five prospect without any major question marks. At the end of this process, that might actually be enough to vault him to the top of the draft board. Could Miller be the first linebacker taken No. 1 since the Falcons selected Aundray Bruce in 1988?

4. Cincinnati Bengals

2010 Record: 4-12

Needs: Defensive end, quarterback, running back, wide receiver, inside linebacker, safety

The Pick: North Carolina defensive end Robert Quinn

Analysis: It's tough to buy the notion that the Bengals could entice quarterback Carson Palmer to stick around by drafting a wide receiver.

5. Arizona Cardinals

2010 Record: 5-11

Needs: Quarterback, left tackle, guard, outside linebacker, cornerback

The Pick: LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson

Analysis: It might not be a good sign that teams are already open to the slim notion of moving Peterson to safety, but that move would likely be years away. At the very least, it could extend his career.

6. Cleveland Browns

2010 Record: 5-11

Needs: Wide receiver, tackle, guard, defensive end, inside linebacker, outside linebacker, cornerback, safety

The Pick: Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green

Analysis: Green was only the second-best receiver at the combine, but so what? His game tape hasn't changed.

7. San Francisco 49ers

2010 Record: 6-10

Needs: Quarterback, outside linebacker, defensive tackle, defensive end, safety, wide receiver

The Pick: Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert

Previous Pick: Nebraska cornerback Prince Amukamara

Analysis: Gabbert had a quiet week at the combine, which was a great thing for a quarterback. Let the other guys take the spotlight, while Gabbert stays in control.

8. Tennessee Titans

2010 Record: 6-10

Needs: Quarterback, inside linebacker, defensive end, guard

The Pick: Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley

Previous Picks: Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert, Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus

Analysis: Fairley is a heck of a player, but he only weighed in at 291 pounds in Indy and didn't finish in the top 15 in the bench press among defensive linemen. Ndamukong Suh, meanwhile, was 16 pounds heavier at last year's combine, and that size is important for a top-notch defensive tackle. Fairley is extremely athletic, but he'll have to put on some good weight to impress teams in the next two months.

9. Dallas Cowboys

2010 Record: 6-10

Needs: Tackle, defensive end, guard, safety, cornerback

The Pick: USC tackle Tyron Smith

Previous Pick: Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus, Colorado tackle Nate Solder

Analysis: Smith emerged as the clear-cut No. 1 tackle at the combine, which should help Jerry Jones make this decision. For the time being, let's take him at his word that he's ready to improve the offensive line.

10. Washington Redskins

2010 Record: 6-10

Needs: Quarterback, right tackle, wide receiver, right guard, cornerback, safety, defensive end

The Pick: Auburn quarterback Cam Newton

Previous Pick: Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett

Analysis: Owner Dan Snyder loves polarizing figures, and if Newton is still around at this spot, the Redskins could add the draft's greatest star, throwing accuracy be damned.

