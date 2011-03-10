NHL Made Right Call on Zdeno Chara Ruling, Hit on Max Pacioretty Was Hockey Play

It's not going to be easy for Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara to push the controversy surrounding his hit on Max Pacioretty out of his mind, but he still has to focus on this final stretch of regular season games.

Chara told reporters after the Thursday morning skate that he will not change the physical element of his game despite the hard hit on Pacioretty. According to NESN.com Bruins beat writer Doug Flynn, this is good to hear from Chara, because he's not the same player without the physical edge.

Flynn also discussed his opinion on the NHL's ruling on Chara's check, and said he still believes it was the right call to not suspend or fine the Bruins' captain, adding that it was a hockey play.

