Charlie Villanueva Flips Out, Challenges Ryan Hollins to Locker Room Fight At Palace of Auburn Hills

Whenever a scuffle breaks out on the court at the Palace of Auburn Hills, only one thing comes to mind, and it involves Ron Artest, Stephen Jackson and Ben Wallace.

So, when Pistons forward Charlie Villanueva flipped out after a scuffle with Cavaliers big man Ryan Hollins on Monday night, the PA announcers at the Palace were quick to remind the fans to please not throw anything on the court, according to CBS Sports.

This time around, most of the craziness ensued down the tunnel by the locker rooms, but that’s not to take away from Villanueva’s on-court flip-out, which luckily didn’t escalate to “Malice at the Palace” levels.

Hollins and Villanueva got into a tussle after Hollins “said something” as the two collided on a screen, resulting in some hands to the face and double technicals.

Villanueva retreated to the Pistons’ bench, but upon the announcement that he had been ejected, he lost his cool and charged across the floor towards Hollins. Rodney Stuckey and a Pistons assistant chased after Villanueva, holding the forward back and eventually preventing a further altercation on the floor.

Villanueva, though, wasn’t done. After he was ushered down the tunnel, he reportedly went to the Cavs’ locker room to challenge Hollins to a fight, and again had to be restrained — this time by the Auburn Hills police.

“I will kill that dude,” he said. “I don’t give a (expletive).”

Does Villanueva's outburst make Kevin Garnett seem like less of a bad guy?

