Lawrence Taylor Given Only Level I Sex Offender Status, Won’t Be in Public Registry

Lawrence Taylor won't have to be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to ESPN, judge William Kelly has determined that the New York Giants legend is not a threat to be a repeat offender, and he therefore has been given the classification of level I sex offender, the lowest of three grades.

"I frankly don't think that is likely," Kelly said of the chances of a repeat offense.

As a level I offender, LT won't have to appear in the public sex-offender registry, and he won't have to register as a sex offender as of 2031, 20 years from now.

Ironically, it was 20 years ago to the day that LT was selected as the second-overall pick in the 1981 NFL draft.

Taylor was sentenced to six years probation last month after pleading guilty to a sexual misconduct charge stemming from an incident in which he paid a 16-year-old prostitute for sex.