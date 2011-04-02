Yankees, Orioles, Blue Jays Start Off on Right Foot, Could Have Promising Seasons Ahead of Them

One game is in the book for everyone in the wild and wooly American League East. That means that the season is 0.617283951 (I rounded up) percent done. It’s a perfect time to make rash, emotional overreactions.

We jest, of course. It’s next to impossible to take much from nine innings played on April 1 (or March 31, in the case of the New York Yankees). But the baseball fan in all of us is impulsive at this time. We’ve been waiting so long for something to which we can react, and frankly, there are items in every game that could, at the very least, be tiny indications of things to come.