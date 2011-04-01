Patriots Cornerback Leigh Bodden Tricks Local Media With April Fool’s Day Fun on Twitter

In honor of April Fool's Day, Patriots cornerback Leigh Bodden had some fun with the local media via Twitter.

Bodden started things out believable, sparking interest with a Friday morning tweet that read, "At the facility … Just saw all the coaches — didn't talk to them cuz that's illegal."

A few members of the media subsequently re-tweeted the comment, finding it odd that any Patriots player would be at the facility on what is now the 21st day of the lockout.

Minutes later Bodden was tweeting again, this time claiming he was "Leaving now Bout to Hop on this G6 and fly to Germany … The Frankfurt Galaxy just signed me to this 1yr $57mill. Contract."

Considering that NFL Europe no longer exists, many members of the media began to realize the joke was on them.

Bodden capped off his April Fool's Day shenanigans with a third tweet claiming that former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue had sent Bodden a text and was contemplating a return.

As Shalise Manza Young of The Boston Globe noted, this may have been a joke, as well as a "swipe at current commish Roger Goodell."

On a more serious note, Bodden, who lost all of last season to a shoulder injury, sounds like he is ready to go. That is, once the Pats are allowed back at their practice facility again.

"Rehab is great — my arm feels good. I was thinking to myself the other day, 'man, I'm ready for some action. I'm ready to play,'" Bodden said during an interview on Sirius NFL radio on Thursday. "I haven’t played in a year so I'm eager to get out there and do some things, footwork, use this arm to jam some people up. But soon enough. The longer I have to heal, the better it is. I still rehab every day but it's feeling great."