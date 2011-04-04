Red Sox, Massachusetts State Lottery Release New Instant Scratch Ticket

The Red Sox, in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Lottery, announced on Monday that a new $2 instant ticket will be offered at 7,300 locations across the state.

The new ticket will hit shelves on Tuesday, with prizes ranging from $10 all the way up to $25,000. Players also have the opportunity to win official Red Sox merchandise through the game.

The Red Sox and the Massachusetts State Lottery have raised upwards of $107 million in aid for local communities within the Commonwealth through the endeavors of six different Red Sox tickets. The collection of Sox scratch tickets have set record sales numbers for sports-themed Lottery games, the Boston Herald reports.

"We are excited to introduce a $2 ticket to the game mix," Lottery executive director Paul Sternburg said. "Which rewards our players with multiple opportunities to win sizable cash prizes, as well as authentic Red Sox gear and collectibles."