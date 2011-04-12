Report: Harvard Coach Tommy Amaker in Talks With Miami About Open Coaching Job

One of the region’s best college basketball coaches could be in the process of being lured away pretty soon.

The Boston Globe is reporting that Harvard head basketball coach Tommy Amaker is in talks with the University of Miami in regards to the open head-coaching job.

The report cites sources at both schools that say Amaker mulling over what he considers a “serious offer” to leave the Crimson to accept a job with the Hurricanes. Officials from Miami were reportedly in Boston on Monday to discuss the open job with Amaker.

The Miami job opened up last week when Frank Haith left Miami for the University of Missouri.

If Amaker were to leave Harvard for Miami, it would be the fourth stop in his coaching career. He spent time at Seton Hall and Michigan before coming to Harvard. He’s helped turn around a struggling Harvard program that came within one shot of winning an Ivy League title this season. The Crimson went 23-7 this season before bowing out in the NIT.