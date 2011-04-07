Terry O’Reilly Leads Bruins With Most Career 10-Goal, 10-Fight Seasons Since Expansion

Many big, bad Bruins have come and gone since the Original Six expanded back in the late-1960s, but most would agree that B's legend Terry O'Reilly is tops when it comes to tough guys with a scoring touch.

Needless to say, Taz was the complete package and the epitome of a Boston Bruin.

From 1971 to 1985, O'Reilly potted 204 goals in 891 regular-season games played. Not to mention over 2,000 penalty minutes. He had 10 seasons of at least 10 goals or more and in eight of those seasons, he had at least 10 fights.

Thank you for playing The Four's Trivia Question of the Day. Look for the trivia question on NESN.com before every Bruins home game on NESN.