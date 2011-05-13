Alec Baldwin, John Krasinski Renew Feud in Latest New Era Yankees-Red Sox Rivalry Commercial (Video)

Most Red Sox fans probably can feel John Krasinski‘s pain after the team’s slow start this season.

The Office star, a staunch Red Sox supporter, is back opposite 30 Rock‘s Alec Baldwin, a lifelong Yankee loyalist, in the latest New Era caps commercial.

After the two went back and forth over the phone in New Era’s first commercial of the season, the newest spot features Baldwin heading to Krasinski’s apartment to deliver a not-so-subtle message since Baldwin believes the Red Sox have beaten the Yankees.

Of course, Baldwin left the game after only six innings and finds out too late that the Yankees had come back to win.

See the spot titled “One Hitter” below.