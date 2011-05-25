Bruins Will Need to Treat Game 6 as If They Could Be Eliminated Themselves

The Bruins looked sluggish in the first period of Monday's Game 5 matchup with the Lightning, falling behind 1-0 early after being heavily outshot. But behind superb goaltending from Tim Thomas, the B's bounced back and captured a 3-1 win to take a 3-2 series lead.

The series shifts back to Tampa Bay for Game 6 on Wednesday, but the Bruins appear to have regained the momentum. But, as we've seen throughout the playoffs, momentum doesn't always carry over from game to game.

When asked what the Bruins need to do to avoid a Game 6 meltdown, NESN.com Bruins reporter Douglas Flynn told FoxSportsFlorida.com that the B's will need to play their best game of the series and treat Game 6 as if they are on the brink of elimination themselves.

"Despite winning Game 5, another effort like that probably won't be enough to get it done. The Lightning will be a desperate team facing elimination and they'll have the home crowd behind them," Flynn wrote. "The Bruins need to match that desperation and intensity, and do it for a full 60 minutes like they did in Game 3."

Flynn said that Thomas will need to be stellar in net once again, and the Bruins will need to receive some timely scoring from a variety of sources in order to close out the series.

