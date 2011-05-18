Carl Crawford Back in Red Sox Lineup to Face Tigers Left-Hander Phil Coke

BOSTON — Carl Crawford is back in the lineup as the Red Sox open a two-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Crawford, mired in another slump and struggling all year against lefties, was not in the lineup Tuesday night when the Red Sox prepared to face the Baltimore Orioles. The game was rained out, giving Crawford a chance to get a day of rest and get back in there.

The struggling speedster is hitting just .146 (7-for-46) against left-handers this year, but is 2-for-2 against Detroit southpaw Phil Coke, who gets the start.

Mike Cameron was also originally in the lineup prior to the rainout, replacing J.D. Drew in right. He stays on the card for this one, batting seventh.

Adrian Gonzalez, who has never faced Coke, will be looking to build upon a phenomenal stretch. He has a hit in 20 of his last 22 games with eight home runs in that span. Gonzalez had three hits and three RBIs Monday night against Baltimore.

Here is the complete Boston batting order in support of Clay Buchholz, followed by Detroit's lineup.

Boston

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Adrian Gonzalez, 1B

Kevin Youkilis, 3B

David Ortiz, DH

Jed Lowrie, SS

Mike Cameron, RF

Carl Crawford, LF

Jarrod Saltalamacchia, C

Detroit

Austin Jackson, CF

Scott Sizemore, 2B

Brennan Boesch, RF

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Victor Martinez, DH

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Alex Avila, C

Ryan Raburn, LF

Brandon Inge, 3B