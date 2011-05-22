Ryan Mallett, Shane Vereen, Stevan Ridley Pose in Patriots Jerseys for First Time at Rookie Photo Shoot

While the NFL is still in the midst of a lockout, a select group of rookies got their first taste of the pros this past weekend.

Patriots draft picks Ryan Mallett, Shane Vereen and Stevan Ridley were among 36 rookies who attended the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot in Los Angeles on Saturday, posing for the first time in their NFL jerseys.

The three Patriots were joined by other high-profile rookies from around the league, including No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton.

With the lockout still in effect, however, many players have not been assigned their new jersey numbers. Mallett, a third-round pick out of Arkansas, wore the No. 15 he wore as quarterback for the Razorbacks, while running backs Vereen (2nd round, California) and Ridley (3rd round, LSU) both wore No. 34.

All three are subject to change before the season begins.

Photo via: Boston Herald