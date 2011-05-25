Josh Beckett’s Cutter, Changeup Key to Win Over Indians, Pitcher’s Early-Season Success





Just a few weeks ago, some were wondering whether the Red Sox would seek new catching options, with both Jason Varitek and Jarrod Saltalamacchia struggling. But things have changed, and both backstops have shown some power as of late.

Varitek hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday night in the seventh inning off Indians starter Fausto Carmona. The 39-year-old catcher feels as though he’s beginning to have some solid at-bats more consistently, particularly from the left side of the plate.

Varitek also praised Josh Beckett‘s outing. Beckett went 6 2/3 innings, allowing only one run on five hits. Varitek said that it was Beckett’s offspeed pitches that dictated the night.

To hear what else the Red Sox catcher had to say after the game, including his thoughts on Rich Hill‘s impressive relief appearance, check out the video above.