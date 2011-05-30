Roberto Luongo Will Have to Break 35-Year Curse of Goalies Who Wear Jersey No. 1

Despite a gold medal as the netminder for the 2010 Canadian Olympic hockey team and impressive numbers year in and year out, Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo still has many doubters.

Although his NHL career totals speak to Hall of Fame status (2.51 goals-against average, .919 save percentage), Luongo, unfortunately, has been largely measured by his playoff career totals. Deemed as a goalie who can't make the big stop for his team, he has silenced some of the critics with his performance through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

However, in a career always met with skepticism, there is another underlying factor that says Luongo will not win the Cup yet again.

Since Bernie Parent and the Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup in 1975, no goalie who dons jersey No. 1 has won hockey's biggest prize, as noted by NHL.com.

Since Philly's title in '75, five goalies who wear the single, straight line digit have had chances to break the curse. Kirk Mclean (Vancouver's goalie in its Stanley Cup Final appearance 17 years ago), Ray Emery, Arturs Irbe, Brian Heyward and Reggie Lemelin (twice) all were unsuccessful between the pipes.

At the other end of the ice, Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas wears the number 30. Again using '75 as the benchmark, nine goalies who wear either 30 or 31 have won in the last 35 years.