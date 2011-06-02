Adrian Gonzalez, David Ortiz Among Red Sox Trailing in All-Star Game Voting, While Yankees Dominate

The Red Sox are often well represented in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game and every now and then, a player comes away from the game with some hardware. It appears that Boston may not dominate the American League All-Star roster this year, though.

MLB released the first All-Star ballot update Wednesday, and baseball's best team in May had no representatives leading a position.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez, second baseman Dustin Pedroia and designated hitter David Ortiz each rank second in their respective positions. Third baseman Kevin Youkilis ranks fourth, while center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury ranks sixth among outfielders. Carl Crawford, who started for the AL last season, ranks ninth for outfielders.

The Yankees are dominating the voting so far, with Russell Martin, Mark Teixeira, Robinson Cano, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and Curtis Granderson leading the way for starting spots. The Texas Rangers' Michael Young and Josh Hamilton and Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista round out the leading vote-getters.

Fans have until June 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET to cast their votes.