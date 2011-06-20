Adrian Gonzalez Enjoying Time at Fenway, Says There’s Chance He Could Play Outfield During Interleague Play





The Red Sox' three-game series with the San Diego Padres at Fenway marks the first time that Adrian Gonzalez will play against the team he spent five seasons with.

Gonzalez was a three-time All-Star as a member of the Padres prior to this season before being traded to Boston. He is excited to catch up with some old friends this week, but says when it comes to stepping foot onto the diamond, his San Diego friends will quickly turn into his counterparts.

Gonzalez also discussed his game plan, which has often included driving the ball to left field this season. And while he admits he doesn't own an outfielder's glove, he says there is still a possibility that manager Terry Francona could put him in the outfield during the team's upcoming road interleague series in order to get David Ortiz into the lineup.

