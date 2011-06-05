Bruins Disappointed With Game 2 Loss, But Looking Forward to Series Shifting Back to Boston





The Bruins were, not surprisingly, disappointed with their Game 2 overtime loss in Vancouver on Saturday night. The B's felt that they had played a good game, better than Game 1 perhaps, and still came away on the losing end again.

Yet, despite two disappointing finishes, the B's are ready to get home, turn the page and try to make a series out of the Stanley Cup Final. For them to do so, though, they're going to need to limit their mistakes with and without the puck, and they're going to need to be better when it matters most.

To see all of the Game 2 highlights, as well as player reaction and analysis from Barry Pederson, check out the video above.