Former Teammate Bob Walk Says Tim Wakefield Saved Pirates’ Season Upon Being Called Up in 1992





The Red Sox' series at PNC Park is a bit of a homecoming for Tim Wakefield. The knuckleballer, who has spent the last 17 seasons with the Red Sox, spent parts of two seasons with the Pirates at the beginning of his career.

Wakefield began his career with the Pirates in 1992, going 8-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 13 starts. He also appeared in 24 games with the Pirates in 1993 before eventually signing with the Red Sox as a free agent in April 1995.

Bob Walk played with Wakefield during his two seasons in Pittsburgh. He caught up with NESN's Heidi Watney to relive Wakefield's early days, which he said included some surprising successes.

