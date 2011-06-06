Longtime Bruins Fan John Goodleaf Discovers B's Stanley Cup Good Luck Charm -- His Daughter

Editor’s note: NESN.com is asking Bruins fans to share their favorite Bruins memory. John Goodleaf from Kahnawake, Quebec, Canada, shared the following moment.

Being a true Bruin, there are so many great memories to list. My memories go as far back as I can remember — from watching my very first game to most recently on May 2, 2011, when the authentic Stanley Cup came to Kahnawake, a Mohawk reservation 15 minutes south of Montreal.

On this special day, I had the opportunity to see the greatest trophy in the world on display in my community. Not only did I get to see and touch the Cup, but I also had my family photographed with it.



However, the icing on the cake would have to be my baby girl, Kanonhkwi:ne (meaning “gathers and makes medicine”), being photographed sitting in Lord Stanley’s Cup wearing her black and gold Milan Lucic jersey.



When I first showed this photograph to one of my buddies, he nicknamed the photograph “The Prophet.”



This photograph also appeared in our local newspaper, The Eastern Door, which captioned her as being the “Bruins Lucky Charm.”



It was also the greatest to share this moment with one of the toughest Bruins, Stan Jonathan, an Iroquian like us. Also in attendance at this reception were former Bruin Chris Nilan, Hockey Hall of Fame center Marcel Dionne, and his brother Gilbert Dionne.



Now is this an omen, that the Bruins made it to where they are in the final round of the Stanley Cup playoffs since this picture was taken? I hope so.



When I was 6 years old, I was given a Bruins jersey with no crest, just the colors. That’s when I began to bleed black and gold. Fortunately, they won the Cup that year, led by the greatest player ever, Bobby Orr.



It’s been an awfully long drought, and I’m pulling out all the stops and trying to spread some good luck.



Besides, where I come from bears eat fish for breakfast, and isn’t that the Canuck logo, a fish? A whale? Whatever.

