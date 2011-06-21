Ohio State Football Players Did Not Receive Special Deals on Cars, Investigation Finds

It wasn't officially one of the NCAA violations that cost Jim Tressel his job, but one piece of news Tuesday exonerated the former Ohio State football coach and his players of one accusation.
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles said it could find no evidence that Buckeyes players received improper deals on cars they bought, according to reports by The Associated Press and The Columbus Dispatch.
An investigation into 25 auto sales from two Columbus area dealerships found the dealerships made a profit on 24 of the sales, the Dispatch reports. Investigators found no evidence that memorabilia or tickets were exchanged in the transactions.
The one vehicle sold at less than cost had been in inventory for months, according to the report.
Tressel resigned in May after a it became clear he lied about his knowledge of Buckeyes players trading memorabilia for tattoos.
