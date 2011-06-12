Roberto Luongo Says Comments Got Blown Out of Proportion, He’s Only Concerned With Being One Win Away From Cup Title





Roberto Luongo's comments regarding Tim Thomas' unorthodox goaltending style has created quite the buzz between Games 5 and 6, but the Vancouver goaltender thinks it's simply an instance of the media blowing the situation out of proportion.

He said that he understands everything he says is under a microscope during the Stanley Cup Final, but he feels as though his comment about Thomas wasn't negative.

"But at the end of the day, you know what, I'm one win away from winning the Stanley Cup, and that's all I really care about right now," he said. "All the other stuff is noise to me and doesn't really affect what's going to take place for me tomorrow night. To be honest with you, I don't really care."

Luongo also discussed how winning the Stanley Cup would compare to winning an Olympic gold medal.

