Send NESN.com Celtics Reporter Evans Clinchy a Question for His Weekly Mailbag

A couple of months ago, the Celtics were gearing up for the playoffs, looking to make another run at Banner 18. Now, they're looking ahead to the draft, as they attempt to rebuild on the fly.

The C's still have the veteran core to make another run, but they need a couple spare parts to make the machine run. With the NBA draft coming up this week, the C's have a chance to add a young piece with the No. 25 overall pick, or they can swing a trade between now and Thursday night.

Wondering what'll happen with that No. 25? Curious what's in the cards for Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah at the top? Anxious for the offseason ahead, as the C's look to retool through trades and free agency?

Whatever your concern, NESN.com Celtics reporter Evans Clinchy is here for you. Fire away, and check back later this week to get the scoop on the C's.

