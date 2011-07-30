Adrian Gonzalez Returns to Red Sox Lineup, Hopes to Halt White Sox’ Recent Success Against Boston

The White Sox' 3-1 victory makes it seven straight wins for Chicago over Boston in a series that has been a mismatch in recent history.

Adrian Gonzalez will look to change that on Saturday night as he returns to the lineup after missing Friday night's contest with a stiff neck. He will bat third and play first base for the visitors, who have lost 14 of their last 16 games against Chicago.

The only other change to Boston's lineup is the flip-flop of catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and right fielder Josh Reddick in the batting order. Salty will hit seventh while Reddick hits eighth, which is a tweak to the order of Friday's lineup.

The Red Sox will send Jon Lester (10-4, 3.23 ERA) to the hill for Saturday night's contest as the lefty goes for his 11th win of the season.

Lester will be opposed by White Sox starter Philip Humber (8-6, 3.27) who picked up a win over Boston at Fenway Park on May 31. Boston hitters are a combined 6-for-22 (.273) against the 28-year-old righthander.

Chicago has made some tweaks to its lineup as Omar Vizquel, who batted second and played third base on Friday, is out and has been replaced by Brent Morel, who will hit ninth. Alex Rios will take over in center field and bat seventh in place of Alejandro De Aza, who played in center on Friday.

Here are the complete lineups for both clubs.

Red Sox

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Adrian Gonzalez, 1B

Kevin Youkilis, 3B

David Ortiz, DH

Carl Crawford, LF

Jarrod Saltalamacchia, C

Josh Reddick, RF

Marco Scutaro, SS

White Sox

Juan Pierre, LF

Alexei Ramirez, SS

Paul Konerko, 1B

Adam Dunn, DH

Carlos Quentin, RF

A.J. Pierzynski, C

Alex Rios, CF

Gordon Beckham, 2B

Brent Morel, 3B