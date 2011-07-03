Buffalo Bills Rookie Marcell Dareus Relegated to Yard Work During NFL Lockout

This probably isn't how Marcell Dareus envisioned his summer.

The former Alabama defensive lineman and third overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft was supposed to be terrorizing offensive lineman at Buffalo Bills rookie camp. Instead of mowing down quarterbacks, the 21-year-old has spent his days mowing lawns.

"You come out of college with plans of making big money, and everything goes on hold," Dareus told the Associated Press. "It grinds you."

The defensive MVP of the 2010 National Championship Game is living with his godfather in Birmingham, Ala., until the lockout ends. He has yet to be able to sign his first rookie contract and therefore is forced to do yard work for his demanding taskmaster.

"Everyone calls him 'Sergeant,' because he was a sergeant in the Army," Dareus said of his godfather. "At 6 o'clock in the morning we're up cutting grass. He ain't playing.

"He's crazy about keeping his yard cut. He has kind of a big yard. We cut it twice a week and trim his hedges. It's an all-day thing."