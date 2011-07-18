Brad Marchand to Sign Bruins’ Championship DVDs at Midnight at Best Buy in Watertown

It's now been more than a full month since the Bruins last skated as a team, and though the season ended with a Stanley Cup victory, fans have had a difficult time transitioning back to life without hockey.

Though the season is still months away, they'll get to relive the glory of the past year on Monday at midnight, when the championship DVD officially goes on sale.

Even better — Brad Marchand will be at the Best Buy in Watertown, Mass., to help ring in the celebration. The 23-year-old who scored 11 goals and had eight assists in the postseason will be autographing copies of the new DVD at the 550 Arsenal St. location.

Marchand, Shawn Thornton, Andrew Ference and Cam Neely will all be on hand earlier Monday night at the Loews Theatre on Tremont Street in Boston for a VIP screening of the DVD.