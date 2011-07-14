Derek Jeter Ranked Most Popular Athlete, LeBron James Falls Out of Top 10

Not only did Derek Jeter's 3,000th hit propel him into rarefied baseball territory, it helped bump him up to America's most popular sports star as well, says PRNewswire.com.

According to the poll, Jeter jumped to the No. 1 spot for the first time in his career. Joining him in the top 10 include the likes of Tom Brady (No. 6), his quarterback rival Peyton Manning (No. 2) and Celtics nemesis Kobe Bryant (No. 3). Basketball legend Michael Jordan remains the only retired athlete on the list, checking in at No. 4.

Tiger Woods still managed to make the top five, despite all the controversy that has surrounded him. LeBron James, on the other hand, wasn't so lucky, as the King fell from No. 6 all the way outside the top 10.

Serena and Venus Williams still claimed the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, for most popular female athletes.