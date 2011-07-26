Dustin Pedroia Wins ‘Waterlogged’ Player of Game Award While Extending Hitting Streak to 22 Games





NESN Nation is a big supporter of staying up late for Red Sox games. Unfortunately for those who toughed it out through a rain delay and extra innings on Monday, it's more fun to do when the Red Sox win.

Although they had multiple chances throughout the game to win, the Red Sox were ultimately unable to capitalize on any of them and the Royals prevailed in 14 innings, 2-1.

Both starters were sharp, with Jon Lester looking strong in his return from the DL and Kyle Davies holding the potent Red Sox lineup to a single run in his six innings of work.

Josh Reddick also continued his hot hitting with a 3-for-6 performance but had a costly baserunning error in extra frames that proved costly.

NESN Nation's Nate Hinchey is too upset with the loss after holding out hope until the wee hours of the morning, so he refuses to award our "Waterlogged" player of the game award to a Kansas City Royals player. See what else he has to say in the video and vote for your choice in the poll below.

Who is your "Waterlogged" player of the game?

Check out our in-game home page: Enter NESN Nation

Follow us on Twitter: @NESNNation

Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/nesnnation