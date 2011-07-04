Jose Bautista’s Potential for Greatness Was Apparent to Others Despite Struggles Early in Career





Former Toronto Blue Jays manager J.P. Ricciardi once told Peter Gammons that Jose Bautista was going to be a great player once he figured out his timing at the plate.

That seems a foregone conclusion now, but two years ago Bautista was mostly a part-time player the Blue Jays took a chance on. He's arguably the best player in baseball in 2011 and received more All-Star votes than any player in history.

Check out the video above of Gammons reflecting on Bautista's rise on Red Sox Gameday Live Presented by UNO.