Red Sox Reliever Alfredo Aceves Earns Amica Pitcher of the Week Honors

With an abridged week because of the All-Star break, only two games were accounted for in deciding the Amica Pitcher of the Week, with Alfredo Aceves getting the nod for two superb relief appearances. One of the pillars of consistency this season in a bullpen that has seen a slew of injuries, Aceves came through again to start the second half of the season.

Aceves came in to relieve Kyle Weiland on July 10 after he gave up six runs on eight hits in just four innings to the Baltimore Orioles. Aceves managed to calm the Orioles' bats down, pitching three hitless innings and striking out four while on-the-way to his fourth win of the season.

The only pitcher to appear in both games, Aceves came on in the Sox first game after the All-Star break to take over for Andrew Miller. After Miller allowed seven runs on five hits in under three innings, Aceves once again stopped the bleeding, allowing no Rays to cross home during his 2 1/3 innings, giving up just two hits.