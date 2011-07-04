Report: Red Sox Sign 16-Year-Old Dominican Outfielder Manuel Marcos

Just two days after missing out on signing top Dominican prospect Nomar Mazara, the Red Sox have signed another young outfielder from the Dominican Republic.

According to Baseball America, the Sox have signed 16-year-old center fielder Manuel Marcos to a deal including a bonus worth $800,000.

A 6-foot-1 left-handed hitter, Marcos is considered one of the most athletic Latin American prospects. According to Baseball America's Ben Badler, he possesses fantastic speed, a great arm, and Gold-Glove potential defensive abilities in center field.

The Yankees were also reportedly interested in the young Dominican.