Send NESN.com Patriots Writer Jeff Howe Questions for His Weekly Mailbag

Football is so almost-kind-of-sort-of back that we can just barely taste it, and the NFL appears to be moments away from opening its doors for a free-agent frenzy and training camp season.

As if the last four months haven't been strange enough, the league will see a new level of pandemonium as 32 teams try to prepare for the season over the course of four to six weeks.

The Patriots appear to be in better position than most teams, as they're coming off a 14-2 season and only have a few questions marks, though the biggest concerns are on the left side of the offensive line.

Are you worried about a certain area on the Patriots' depth chart? Are there any moves you'd like to see them make in free agency? Do you have any questions about position battles in training camp? What about some questions about the schedule, or the Pats' greatest competition in 2011?

If you have any questions, leave them for Jeff Howe's mailbag, and check back on Friday.

Leave your question for Jeff Howe's mailbag in the comments section below, send them to him via Twitter, or send them here. Jeff will pick a few questions to answer every week. Be sure to check back to see if your question was answered by Jeff.