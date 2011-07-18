Vladimir Guerrero Placed on 15-Day Disabled List With Broken Right Hand

Red Sox starter Kyle Weiland might have not meant to hit Vladimir Guerrero, but he did, and as a result, the Baltimore Orioles have now placed Guerrero on the 15-day disabled list because of a broken bone in his right hand.

The 24-year-old pitcher plunked the Orioles DH in the fifth inning of the teams' July 10 matchup. Guerrero had to leave the game, and he has not played since.

In his first season with the Orioles, Vlad is hitting .279 with 87 hits, seven home runs and 31 RBIs.

Guerrero's move to the DL is retroactive to July 11. Orioles manager Buck Showalter hopes to have his DH back for the team's July 26 contest against the Toronto Blue Jays.