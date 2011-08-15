Roger Clemens Wins Cy Young in 1991, But Red Sox’ Collapse Down Stretch Costs Joe Morgan His Job

Editor’s note: Fenway Park opened on April 20, 1912. NESN.com will be celebrating Fenway’s 100-year anniversary with unique content from now until April 20, 2012.

The Boston Red Sox stuck around the top of the standings for the majority of the 1991 season, pulling within a half-game of first place on Sept. 21. The Sox would go 3-11 the rest of the way, though, and and finished seven games out. Two days after the season concluded, manager Joe Morgan was fired. He was later replaced by former Red Sox third baseman Butch Hobson.

The team's big off-season move, 35-year-old designated hitter Jack Clark, ended up leading a powerless offense. His 28 home runs accounted for more than a fifth of the team's total. On July 30, Carlos Quintana tied a major-league record with six RBIs in one inning. The first baseman slugged a grand slam and a two-run double off former Sox starter Oil Can Boyd.

Earlier that same evening, pitcher Jeff Gray suffered a stroke in the team's clubhouse. The reliever had a 2.34 ERA through 61 innings, but would never play in the majors again.

Roger Clemens was awarded the American League Cy Young after posting 18 wins, 2.62 ERA and 241 strikeouts.

Prior to the season, the team clubhouse received a new weight room and multipurpose room. In May, Harvard defeated Boston College in 10 innings to win the baseball Beanpot championship. An Old-Timers' game featuring legends Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio was played a few weeks later.

