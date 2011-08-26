Bob Ryan, Doug Flutie Among Boston College Alumni

Boston College squares off against Boston University in the first round of AT&T Schooled: NESN’s College Face Off.
Here are some more facts about Boston College.
Location: Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Enrollment: 9,100
Tuition and fees: $41,480
Faculty: 737
Motto: Ever to Excel
Colors: Maroon and gold
Mascot: Baldwin the Eagle
National championships: 5
Unique tradition: The night before graduation, students are challenged to stay up the entire night
Famous alumni: Bob Ryan, Doug Flutie, Amy Poehler
