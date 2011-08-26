Bob Ryan, Doug Flutie Among Boston College Alumni

Boston College squares off against Boston University in the first round of AT&T Schooled: NESN’s College Face Off.

Here are some more facts about Boston College.

Location: Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Enrollment: 9,100

Tuition and fees: $41,480

Faculty: 737

Motto: Ever to Excel

Colors: Maroon and gold

Mascot: Baldwin the Eagle

National championships: 5

Unique tradition: The night before graduation, students are challenged to stay up the entire night

Famous alumni: Bob Ryan, Doug Flutie, Amy Poehler

