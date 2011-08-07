Dropkick Murphys Sell Bruins-Themed ‘Bite This Burrows’ T-Shirts at Canadian Shows, Enter to ‘We Are the Champions’

Songs from the Dropkick Murphys have been a staple at Boston sporting events for years, as the band makes it clear where its allegiance lies.

"Tessie" and "Time To Go" were written as tributes to the Red Sox and Bruins, respectively, and the Dropkicks' hit "I'm Shipping Up To Boston" is nearly unavoidable at any game played in New England — Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon even uses it as his entrance song.

Ironically, the band went on tour through Canada soon after the Bruins' Stanley Cup victory over the Vancouver Canucks in June. While there, they made sure that Canadians didn't forget who the NHL champion is.

According to Yahoo Sports' Puck Daddy blog, the Dropkicks entered the stage to Queen's "We Are the Champions" at several shows across Canada, including one in Vancouver.

The band also sold Bruins-themed merchandise at the shows, including one T-shirt that featured a tweaked Red Sox logo — with skates instead of socks on the front — and the words "Bite This Burrows" in black and gold on the back — an obvious reference to Alexandre Burrows' imfamous bite of Patrice Bergeron's finger in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.