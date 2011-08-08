Historic Milestones for Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera Actually Positives For Red Sox Fans

Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera are sure-fire Hall of Famers. If you need statistical proof, just check the numbers.

Jeter recently collected his 3000th hit, in case you didn't hear. Meanwhile, Rivera has 588 career saves and is quickly approaching 600.

NESN Nation's Brian Kiley is a die-hard Red Sox fan, but he is actually glad that the two Yankees are accomplishing these incredible feats. Watch the video to see why.

