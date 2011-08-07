Jacoby Ellsbury Records Six RBIs in Red Sox Win, Continues to Showcase How Good He Is

As if back-to-back walk-off hits earlier in the week were not enough, Jacoby Ellsbury had an encore on Saturday.

Facing one of the tougher lefties in the league, CC Sabathia, Ellsbury drove in six of the Red Sox' 10 runs in a rout of the New York Yankees. The six RBIs are a career-high and represent the most for a Boston leadoff hitter since Ellis Burks knocked in seven more than 24 years ago.

"Seems like we're kind of talking about him a lot," manager Terry Francona said. "The reason is he's doing so many good things."

If one needs more proof of those "many good things," there's plenty to consider.

Ellsbury is one home run shy of becoming the seventh player in Red Sox history to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He already has 31 steals — no Boston player has recorded a 30-30 season.

In addition, the All-Star center fielder is batting .381 (16-for-42) with 13 RBIs in 11 games against the Yankees this year. He has reached base in 19 straight games and is hitting .370 (53-for-140) with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs in 32 contests since June 30.

"He got good. He went to great. He's kind of kept that level," Francona said.