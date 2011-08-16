Red Sox Can Stay Focused, Sweep Doubleheader With NESN Nation’s Motivational Help

Baseball has a long season. With 162 games, it can be a day-in and day-out grind.

That's what makes Tuesday such a special day. The Red Sox already have one win under their belt and now have a chance to claim another one in the nightcap of the day's day-night doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays.

NESN Nation's Krister Johnson wants to make sure the team stays motivated. After all, two wins is a lot better than a win and a loss. That's practically a tie (and baseball fans aren't big fans of ties).

So, Krister thought he would try his hand at a motivational speech to make sure the Red Sox keep their eyes on the prize. Check it out in the video and get fired up yourself for the nighttime finale of Tuesday's doubleheader.

