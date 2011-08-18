Relive the Moment: Larry Bird, Dominique Wilkins Combine for 82 Points in Unforgettable 1988 Playoff Duel

The Celtics had Larry Bird, but the Hawks had Dominique Wilkins. The two dueled it out in Game 6 of the 1988 Eastern Conference semifinals. Bird was trying to help the Celtics force a Game 7, while Wilkins tried to help Atlanta win the series. Larry Legend won the battle with a 20-point fourth quarter, and the Celtics won the game.

To watch Wilkins and Bird battle for supremacy, check out the video below.





