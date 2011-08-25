NFL

‘White Michael Vick’ Causes Controversy, Ignites Media Uproar (Photo)

by on Thu, Aug 25, 2011 at 3:06PM

When ESPN wants to make a point, the Worldwide Leader doesn’t hold anything back — nothing, it seems, is off limits.

An example of this can be seen in a recent column about Michael Vick, and how race plays into the public’s opinion of the Eagles’ quarterback.

In an ESPN the Magazine piece by Toure, the headline explained it all: “What if Michael Vick were white?”

Check out the photo, which was illustrated by D’Arcy Hyde of ESPN the Magazine, below.

‘White Michael Vick’ Causes Controversy, Ignites Media Uproar (Photo)Photo from ESPN.com

