‘White Michael Vick’ Causes Controversy, Ignites Media Uproar (Photo)

When ESPN wants to make a point, the Worldwide Leader doesn’t hold anything back — nothing, it seems, is off limits.

An example of this can be seen in a recent column about Michael Vick, and how race plays into the public’s opinion of the Eagles’ quarterback.

In an ESPN the Magazine piece by Toure, the headline explained it all: “What if Michael Vick were white?”

Check out the photo, which was illustrated by D’Arcy Hyde of ESPN the Magazine, below.

Photo from ESPN.com