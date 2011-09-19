Boston’s Greatest Sports Moment Final Pits Red Sox’ Curse-Busting World Series Against Bobby Orr’s Flying Goal

When Jason Varitek jumped into the arms of Keith Foulke after the Red Sox won the 2004 World Series, New England fans exorcised 86 years of misery.

When Bobby Orr went horizontal after scoring the game-winning goal in Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final, he gave the Bruins a sweep of the Blues and gave fans an image that has lasted for decades.

Two moments, frozen in history, will vie for the hearts of New Englanders in the Boston's Greatest Sports Moment championship.

It's hard to argue with either moment's worthiness as a finalist. Some day, Varitek's celebration — or Dave Roberts' steal, or Curt Schilling's bloody sock, or any other moment from that epic quest for the title — may be immortalized in a statue, just as Orr's leap is outside the TD Garden. Both moments redefined what it meant to be a fan of the teams, and time surely will never dull their shine.

See below to vote for Boston's Greatest Sports Moment and the review the voting from the whole tournament.

Championship

1. Red Sox snap curse vs. 1. Orr's goal

View the complete bracket.