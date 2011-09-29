Red Sox Can’t Live Up to Lofty Expectations As September Collapse Turns Season Into ‘Complete Failure’





The Red Sox came into the 2011 season with expectations through the roof. They had retooled their roster in the offseason through trades and free agency, and perhaps more importantly, they were healthy again.

For much of the season, they seemed ready to live up to those high expectations. Then, once September came around, the team collapsed. All of a sudden, the Sox could do nothing right and in the end, it cost them a place in the playoffs.

"This is a team that was supposed to go to the World Series," Jerry Remy said on NESN Daily. "This is a team that was supposed to be one of the greatest Red Sox teams of all time. and look how it ends up — it's just a complete failure."

See more from Remy in the video above from NESN Daily.