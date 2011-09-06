Report: Dan Gronkowski Joining Patriots, Brother Rob in New England

FOXBORO, Mass. — It sounds like the Patriots are doubling up on Gronkowskis.

Tight end Dan Gronkowski will be joining the Patriots, according to his brother Glenn‘s Twitter account. Glenn removed the tweet almost instantly, but it had been retweeted before it could be deleted permanently. Chris Gronkowski tweeted a similar message. And yes, they’re all related to second-year tight end Rob Gronkowski.

On Monday, Rob Gronkowski was asked about a tough weekend for his family. Dan was released by the Broncos, and Chris was cut by the Cowboys before signing with the Colts.

“They’re my brothers,” Rob Gronkowski said Monday. “I was talking to them the whole time and stuff. My one brother got picked up on waivers to the Colts, so I’m glad for him. I’m definitely always cheering for my brothers and stuff, but the other one is still out there. He’s definitely a good tight end, and I believe he’s going to be picked up somewhere, too, and will be playing on a team somewhere this whole year.”

Gronkowski was also asked about the Patriots-Colts rivalry and how that might affect his relationship with his brother, Chris.

“As long as he’s playing, I don’t care what team he’s on,” Rob Gronkowski said. “It makes it more fun playing versus him.”