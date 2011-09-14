Terry Francona Confident Daniel Bard’s Work Ethic Will Help Reliever Snap Out of Recent Slump





Terry Francona has shown over the past couple of years that he has the utmost amount of trust in reliever Daniel Bard. When Francona needs an out — or three — that would help bridge the gap to Jonathan Papelbon, Bard has been his guy.

Francona made it clear Wednesday following Bard's latest meltdown that he knows the young righty will return to his dominant ways. The Red Sox manager said that the Sox will do everything they can to help Bard along, and he knows that work ethic certainly won't prevent Bard from getting back to where everyone has come to expect him.

See more from Francona in the video above.