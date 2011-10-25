Blue Jackets General Manager Scott Howson Writes Blog Promising to ‘Stand and Fight’ After Team’s Slow Start

The Columbus Blue Jackets have not started their season very well.

Despite going 5-3 in the preseason, the team is still looking for its first win of the year after sputtering to a 0-7-1 start. Now, things have gotten so bad that management felt the need to defend the team.

General manager Scott Howson wrote a blog on the team's website on Tuesday promising to "stand and fight" to turn the Blue Jackets' season around.

"No one saw this coming," Howson writes. "We talked about words like excitement, anticipation, hope and optimism [before the season started]."

Quoting Hall of Fame football coach Bill Walsh, Howson promised that the Blue Jackets will turn things around beginning on Tuesday night. He also warned fans against blaming the referees or NHL honcho Brendan Shanahan for suspending star James Wisniewski for these first eight games.

"We are bent, but not broken," he continued, "and very determined to get back on track."

It might not be that easy for the Blue Jackets, since their next three games are against the Red Wings, Sabres and Blackhawks.