Jerod Mayo Among 12 Patriots Listed as Questionable for Sunday’s Game Against Cowboys

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after returning to practice Friday.

Mayo hadn't been on the field since injuring his knee in Week 4 against the Raiders.

Safety Josh Barrett (hamstring, thumb) has been ruled out after not practicing all week.

Mayo is one of 12 players listed as questionable, along with cornerback Leigh Bodden (thumb), safety Sergio Brown (chest), cornerback Ras-I Dowling (hip), wide receiver Julian Edelman (ankle), running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis (toe), defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth (back), tight end Aaron Hernandez (knee), defensive lineman Kyle Love (back), wide receiver Matthew Slater (ribs), tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back) and running back Danny Woodhead (ankle).

Safety Patrick Chung (hand) and linebacker Dane Fletcher (thumb) were full participants in practice all week and are listed as probable.