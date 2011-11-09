2012 Hockey East Broadcast Schedule on NESN

The race for Hockey East supremacy figures to be hotly contested again this winter, and NESN has you covered.
Beginning with the highly anticipated sequel of Frozen Fenway, NESN will have television coverage of games through the league championship game on March 17.
Check out the TV schedule below.
|DAY/DATE
|OPPONENTS
|TV GAME TIME
|Saturday, Jan. 7
|Massachusetts vs. Vermont (Fenway Park)
|4 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 7
|Maine vs. New Hampshire (Fenway Park)
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, Jan. 13
|Boston University at Northeastern
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, Jan. 20
|Providence at Boston University
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|Boston College at Maine
|4 p.m.
|Friday, Jan. 27
|New Hampshire at Boston College
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 4
|Vermont at UMass-Lowell
|7 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|New Hampshire at Merrimack
|7 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Flex Game
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 25
|Flex Game
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Mar. 3
|Flex Game
|4 p.m.
|Sunday, Mar. 4
|Women's Championship Game
|TBD
|Saturday, Mar. 10
|Hockey East Quarterfinals
|4 p.m.
|Friday, Mar. 16
|Hockey East Semifinals No. 1
|5 p.m.
|Friday, Mar. 16
|Hockey East Semifinals No. 2
|8 p.m.
|Saturday, Mar. 17
|Hockey East Championship
|8 p.m.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP